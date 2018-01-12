West Central drive-by shooting prompts investigation

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are searching for a suspect following a drive-by shooting in West Central on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of West Mallon Avenue and North Elm Street around 7:00 p.m. after multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

Officers found shell casings near the scene, but do not know who the target may have been.

Witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle as a dark colored older sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

