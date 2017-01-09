KREM
Water main break closes Wandermere Albertsons

Staff , KREM 6:10 AM. PST January 09, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Albertsons store at Wandermere closed early Monday morning because of flooding.

Store leaders said the waterline to the sprinkler system broke causing flooding. Water was seen gushing out of the store's back door. 

They said the store is flooded and they will be closed on Monday.

