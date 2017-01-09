Water main break closes Wandermere Albertsons

Wandermere Albertsons (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Albertsons store at Wandermere closed early Monday morning because of flooding.

Store leaders said the waterline to the sprinkler system broke causing flooding. Water was seen gushing out of the store's back door.

@KREM2 @KREMBrittany water main inside Wandermere Albertsons separates. Causing store to flood. Water gushing out of back door. pic.twitter.com/Vq6JMnsr45 — althepal530 (@althepal530) January 9, 2017

They said the store is flooded and they will be closed on Monday.

(© 2017 KREM)