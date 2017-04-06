KREM
Water main break causes traffic restrictions in downtown Spokane

Erin Robinson , KREM 9:47 AM. PDT April 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A water main break at West Riverside Avenue between North Stevens Street and North Howard Street is causing traffic restrictions in downtown Spokane Thursday morning.

 

 

The City of Spokane confirmed crews are on scene working to repair the damage. Crews said it will likely be hours until roads completely reopen. 

 

 

Traffic in the area is reduced to two lanes. 

