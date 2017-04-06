Water main break causes traffic restrictions in downtown Spokane

A water main break at Riverside and Stevens causes traffic restrictions. (Photo: Robinson, Erin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A water main break at West Riverside Avenue between North Stevens Street and North Howard Street is causing traffic restrictions in downtown Spokane Thursday morning.

#SpokaneStreets Crews repairing water main at Riverside & Stevens. 10-in. cast iron main was installed in 1898. (yep, as in 120 years ago!) — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) April 6, 2017

The City of Spokane confirmed crews are on scene working to repair the damage. Crews said it will likely be hours until roads completely reopen.

Crews say it will likely be hours until roads completely reopen. pic.twitter.com/CrBIvNQ1O1 — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) April 6, 2017

Traffic in the area is reduced to two lanes.

© 2017 KREM-TV