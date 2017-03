Looff Carrousel demolished building on March 14, 2017 (Photo: krem-enps)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Demolition continued Tuesday on the Looff Carrousel building in Riverfront Park.

Crews will build a new building for the carrousel at the same location, but it will have climate-control to protect the wooden carrousel animals.

City officials have said previously the new building is slated to open in early 2018.

