Washington's 1% property tax cap could be repealed

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A new bill being considered in Olympia may raise property taxes in individual counties and cities. This could mean more out of your pocket.

House Bill 1764 could provide relief for cities and counties across Washington that have been forced to cut workers and services as budgets become tighter.

Back in 2002, Washington State put a one percent cap on the annual increase property taxes could see, which becomes a problem when costs increase more than one percent.

Each year the county is legally able to increase its budget by one percent. The problem arises when inflation and growing costs sit closer to five percent each year. Over the years that begins to take its toll on city and county budgets.

KREM 2 News spoke with Lincoln County commissioner and the mayor of Rosalia on the phone about the issue. They both said they have to cut workforce, programs and infrastructure spending.

Local law enforcement agencies have also felt the tightening purse strings, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. From 2008 to 2010, SCSO lost 34 deputy positions.

“It's almost been a decade since that time, you know we're in 2017 now, those positions have not come back. The community continues to grow, and our ability to protect the community continues to diminish. ... I'm at the point of buying used cars for the deputies," said Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

House Bill 1764 has bipartisan support within the state, county and city governments across Washington.

If the bill becomes law, it will let local communities across the state determine their own property tax increase policies and account for factors like population growth and inflation. The bill could mean higher taxes for some.

A committee hearing was held Friday to discuss the bill. The bill has a long process ahead before it could become law, and after that it would be up to individual counties and cities to increase property tax rates.

