Washington State Parks offer two free days in April

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two free days at state parks in April.
April 15 is a springtime free day and April 22 is also free on Earth Day. On these days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The remaining 2017 State Parks free days are as follows:
• June 3 (Saturday) — National Trails Day
• June 10 (Saturday) — National Get Outdoors Day
• Aug. 25 (Friday) — National Park Service 101st Birthday
• Sept. 30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day
• Nov. 11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day
• Nov. 24 (Friday) — Autumn free day
A Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 a day.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs