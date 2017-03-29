Washington State Parks offer two free days in April

wa state park.jpg (Photo: KREM)

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two free days at state parks in April.

April 15 is a springtime free day and April 22 is also free on Earth Day. On these days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.

The remaining 2017 State Parks free days are as follows:

• June 3 (Saturday) — National Trails Day

• June 10 (Saturday) — National Get Outdoors Day

• Aug. 25 (Friday) — National Park Service 101st Birthday

• Sept. 30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day

• Nov. 11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day

• Nov. 24 (Friday) — Autumn free day

A Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 a day.

