Washington ranked best state to spend summer

Spokane Riverfront Park (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Washington was ranked the best state to spend your summer by thrillist.com.

Thrillist ranked each state in the U.S. based on how miserable its summers are. Washington came in at 50, followed by Minnesota, Rhode Island and Oregon.

Here’s what the website wrote about the summer in Washington:

“Imagine the clouds breaking after a long storm. The landscape seems to brighten and bloom instantly, the sun gently warming you up as you step outside and take a stroll along the scenic waterfronts with equally scenic forests competing for your attention, the cool breeze in your face pairing nicely with the perfectly hopped beer and impossibly delicious artisanal ice cream you’re double fisting (and somehow they taste good together)! Now imagine that feeling drawn out over a period of several months. That’s summer in Washington.”

