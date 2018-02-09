Washington pot system glitch was actually a hack

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Various types of marijuana are on display at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – State leaders said the glitch in Washington’s pot system was actually a hack.

According to the state liquor and cannabis board, someone breached the marijuana traceability system on Saturday. Officials said the person apparently downloaded a copy of the database, but did not get any personal information. According to an email sent out marijuana licensees, the hackers were able to get route information of manifests filed between February 1 and February 4 and transporter vehicle information including VIN, license plates numbers and vehicle types.

The hack caused quite a headache for growers and shops because they were not able to ship or take-in any new inventory. The state said the problem was fixed on Monday.

Some growers said they were still having trouble on Wednesday but said they are now able to make deliveries. One grower said Friday while they can make deliveries but driver safety is a big concern.



