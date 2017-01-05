Wash. lawmakers debate DUI for electronics

FILE - Driving and Cell Phone (Photo: Photothek via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Driving under the influence could soon involve more than just alcohol and drugs. Washington lawmakers said Thursday they are looking to ban drivers from using virtually all handheld devices.

The laws on cell phones are a decade old. We all know we cannot text or use handheld devices while driving. Mounted devices on the dash could also be out of the question.

In 2007, lawmakers thought driving with one hand was the root issue of accidents, not the distraction that we now connect with texting and talking on the phone.

Fast forward to 2015, Senator Ann Rivers drafted a bill that would ban handheld devices in all but emergencies. The bill would have made surfing the web and emailing – among other things – illegal.

It passed the Senate, but not the House.

Since then, distracted driving deaths have increased. According to the National Safety Council, distracted driving caused almost 4,000 deaths in 2015.

With more technology out there and more stats on deaths related to distracted driving lawmakers believe the bill will pass this time.

The bill is still being drafted, but increases fines by hundreds of dollars and require courts to report these citations to insurance companies.

