WADNR: Structures threatened by Coulee Hite wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Department of Natural resources has reported a fire in Coulee Hite in West Spokane County.

According to fire officials, about 75 firefighters are on scene and the fire is estimated to be around 10-15 acres. The fire is located directly North of Fairchild AFB by six miles and West of Riverside State Park by four miles.

Chief Nick Scharff with the District 10 Spokane Fire Department said there are three threatened structures and no evacuations in place.

The fire was reported near 14700 West Coulee Hite Road, West of Riverside State Park.





The Department of Natural Resources officials said structures are threatened and two firebosses are on scene. Firebosses are airplanes that carry water to fight fires.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.





On scene of a wildfire near Riverside state park just off Seven mile Rd. @KREM2 waiting for details. pic.twitter.com/NtYLh6w04T — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) July 4, 2017

