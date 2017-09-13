WA state government officials release statements about Freeman High School shooting

Parents standing outside Freeman High School (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state officials are releasing statements about the Wednesday shooting at Freeman High School.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee sent out a series of tweets saying “all Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families.

This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

We’re grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

The @wastatepatrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 13, 2017

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted “…my heart goes out to all impacted.”

Awful -- just hearing of the shooting at Freeman HS near Spokane. As we continue to get more details my heart goes out to all impacted. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) September 13, 2017

Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell tweeted “My heart is with the Spokane community.”

Closely monitoring devastating news of the school shooting in Spokane County. My heart is with the Spokane community. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) September 13, 2017

Spokane Mayor David Condon issued the following statement about the shooting at Freeman High School this morning:

“Our hearts are broken by the events at Freeman High School this morning. This is a terrible day for the students, parents, teachers, administrators and the rest of that close-knit community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrendous tragedy. First responders in our region are one team. Spokane City employees were part of that team in the first moments and will be there for the Freeman community as it begins a long road to recovery.”

Spokane Public Schools superintendent Shelley K. Redinger sent the following message to parents on Wednesday afternoon:

"My heart breaks for the students and families of the Freeman School District. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those directly impacted and to our entire community who hurt from the events of today. We all stand ready to offer our assistance, care, and support as we come together for our neighbors in Freeman. Now is the time for us to hug our children, communicate our love for each other, and set our thoughts on those who are hurting. As a mother, nothing is more painful than a tragic event such as this, and please know that our safety and the safety of our children is our top priority.

Our own district felt today’s events when we entered into lock-down as we will always approach safety with an abundance of caution.

This senseless act deeply shakes us, but I know we will stand together, offering our hearts and hands to those who are suffering. "

