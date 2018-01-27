Volunteers work to tackle childhood hunger

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Second Harvest volunteers worked side by side Saturday to fill bags with food items to complete 16,000 weekend meal kits for children at Spokane and Stevens County elementary schools. They are children who receive the meals rely on free and reduced priced breakfast and lunch at their schools on the weekdays as their main meal.

"Now they have something to anticipate that is good and positive and they know this pack of food is for them," shared Chris Sloan, the director of Bite2Go.

Second Harvest's Bite2Go program provides nutritious, child-friendly weekend food at 70 schools. The meals put together this afternoon will feed 4,000 children through weekly schools distributions.

"When they see me in the hall on Monday they ask if it's Bite2Go day yet," shared Grant Caldwell the counselor for Holmes Elementary School.

"They really need it and really look forward to it. It's an exciting part of their week," said Caldwell.



