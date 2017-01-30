Volunteers make 12K meal kits for Second Harvest's 'Bite 2 Go' program

Volunteers put together meal kits for Second Harvest's Bite 2 Go program. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nearly 400 volunteers cycled through the Second Harvest warehouse on Saturday for a good cause.

Volunteers prepared bags of food donated from grocery stores and other local businesses for the “Bite 2 Go” program.

Over 12,000 meal kits were put together, which will provide for thousands of hungry children in the Spokane community. In total, the meal kits will feed kids from 63 Spokane County schools. Bite 2 Go bags help take the pressure off of families living on the edge of poverty.

“These weekend food packs are critical for them having some fuel, so that they’re not starving when they come back on Monday and they’re ready to learn, they’re ready to engage in the classroom, be great citizens at their school,” said Second Harvest Developer Chris Sloan.

Saturday’s event was the 8th event of its kind held by Second Harvest.

