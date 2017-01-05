Volunteers help homeless in below freezing temperatures

Volunteers pass out food and clothings to those in need under an I-90 overpass near McClellan and 4th Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Even as cold temperatures moved through our area, that didn’t mean service to the community halted.

Wednesday night, volunteers with Blessings Under the Bridge were back at their normal location under an Interstate 90 overpass near McClellan and 4th Street for another week, despite the frigid cold. They were out giving out food and clothing to those in need.

Kevin Serr, vice president of Blessings Under the Bridge, said the number of people that usually come to the weekly event was down significantly this week, and organizers said it's because of the cold weather, but despite that organizers and volunteers said they are there to serve.

"Typically we have on average of about 225 to 250 guests, and I am going to guess we'll have about half that tonight,” said Serr. "We all go back into our warm cars and our warm homes and our warm beds and a lot of these folks aren't that fortunate, so it makes us more appreciative of everything."

Organizers said the frigid cold is mostly likely the cause of the drop in numbers. Many people taking advantage of the open shelters. So they downsized their set-up but they did not downsize their effort.

Nick Hamer, a volunteer, said he prepared for the cold and was there to help others do the same.

"Just layers as many layers as you can find really. And that's what we're trying to do for these guys as well is give them as many layers in the cold weather as possible,” said Hamer. “It's a really good feeling to be able to do this, even when it's cold. It doesn't really matter. It's nice to be able to come out and help when I can."

Blessings Under the Bridge is always accepting donations and looking for volunteers to help out at events.

