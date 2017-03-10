Vigil planned for 10-month-old baby who died in babysitter's care

Baby Caiden (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Family and friends have planned a candlelight vigil for a baby who died under suspicious circumstances while in the care of his babysitter.

The babysitter, Joshua Mobley, 28, has been charged with second degree murder in connection to baby Caiden Henry’s death.

The organizers of the vigil said Caiden was the victim of child abuse and the vigil was to take a stand against child abuse, as well as to honor his “little life.”

An autopsy of the 10-month-old said the boy died from blunt force trauma. Doctors said the boy had hemorrhaging and bruising to his stomach, bruising on his right lung and hemorrhaging to the brain.

The vigil is planned for Friday night at 8 p.m. at Riverfront Park by the Red Flyer wagon.

