Video doorbell helps Spokane Police nab burglary suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman was alerted to someone being on her property through an app and it helped police arrest a suspect for burglary.



Court documents said Jodi McMahon got an alert on her phone from her Ring video doorbell on Tuesday afternoon. She opened the notification and saw a man near her front door taking her snowshoes and other items. Then, she called police.

When police arrived, they saw a man in the yard of the home on East 19th Avenue and they told him to freeze. Court documents said the man, later identified as Casey Turbyfill, had a shoulder bag filled with miscellaneous items. As the officer frisked him he said, “I’m going to prison.”

Turbyfill said the car parked nearby belonged to his father and he had permission to use it. Officer said the car was filled with other miscellaneous items. Turbyfill told the officers all of the items in the car came from the outside of the home where they were.

McMahon later showed up to her home and identified items that were in the car including snowshoes, gardening tools, shovels, a basketball, a refrigerator and a child booster seat.

Turbyfill was the arrested and charged with second degree burglary.

