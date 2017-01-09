Victims hit and killed by train in Medical Lake identified

Medical Lake train truck collision

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the names and manner of death for the wife and teen son of a Fairchild Airman who were killed when their truck was hit by a train on Saturday.

The medical examiner identified them as Melissa Kelly Normandin, 45, and Jacob Michael Normandin, 14. Both died of “blunt impact” and multiple fractures and lacerations, according to the medical examiner.

Officials said a pickup truck was hit on the train crossing by a Burlington Northern train near the intersection of South Brooks Road and West McFarlane around 9:30 a.m.

Officials estimated the train was going about 60 miles an hour when it hit the truck.

The two victims are the wife and teenage son of a Fairchild Airman.

“The loss of any member of our Air Force family affects us all,” Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander said.

Both deaths were ruled an accident according to the medical examiner’s report.

