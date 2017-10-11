Victim killed after car jumped a curb and hit him while he slept identified

Residents put stuffed animals and flowers near where a man was killed as he slept on the sidewalk. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the victim in a car crash in a Safeway parking lot as Julius Bradford Cooper, 38.

Cooper, also known as “Doughboy,” had been sleeping outside the Safeway early Sunday morning with two other people when a car jumped the curb and ran into them.

Cooper died from his injuries, while the other two victims were injured.

Brittany Moen, 24, is accused of driving into the group. Court documents said her blood alcohol level was .08 or higher at the time of the incident. She faces one charge of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault.

Residents put stuffed animals and flowers near where a man was killed as he slept on the sidewalk. (Photo: KREM)

