Verify: How Monroe St. is holding up after repavement

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Mayor David Condon referenced recent repaving work on South Monroe Street and a different way to tackle potholes and poor roads in the city.

Since 2015, the city of Spokane has worked to repaired Lincoln and Monroe streets from 2nd to 8th avenues. The most notable part of the repair was on South Monroe right next to Deaconess Hospital and Shriner's children's hospital. You may recall the vicious potholes there. That part of the road was fixed in 2016. Condon mentioned that the city is looking at smarter ways to address the issues of potholes and road repairs.

"We've already shown to do this. As you've seen, South Monroe near Deaconess Hospital. There was a total different use of material there. And it was also an area where you saw us putting a very large storm water facility next to the on-ramp to I-90,” said Condon.

Concrete was used on Monroe to provide extra durability. City leaders said they also used a somewhat thicker section of rock base and asphalt on other parts of these roads to have them stand up to demand. Much of the storm water from these areas was also rerouted to this new facility next to the I-90 onramp.

KREM 2 walked some of South Monroe and drove that street along with Lincoln to 7th from 4th to look for any potholes or damage. Granted that this pavement isn't a year old yet, these roads have still been subject to the harsh conditions we have seen. Not surprisingly, we did not find any problem spots or major potholes. There were a couple of minor potholes near the intersection of Monroe and Third, but that was it. The rest of Monroe, the concrete part, was solid.



A block away on Lincoln, heading south, we didn't notice any potholes either. The question now is if similar methods like these would work on other notable problem streets like Freya.



(© 2017 KREM)