UW medical school in Spokane receives $5M from Legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The University of Washington medical school branch in Spokane has received $5 million from the state Legislature in the recent state budget.



The UW's medical education program in Spokane operates in conjunction with Gonzaga University.



The $5 million allows the UW medical school to continue teaching 60 first-year and 60 second-year students on the Gonzaga campus. The goal is to help solve the state's physician shortage, especially in rural areas.



In addition to the UW-Gonzaga program, Washington State University is launching its own medical school in Spokane.

