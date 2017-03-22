Upriver Dam sees early spring flow

Upriver Dam (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Operators at the Upriver Dam are calling March the new May, meaning the amount of water flow we're seeing at the spillway on Wednesday is more common in the month of May.

The city provided a tour of the dam on Wednesday to give a different perspective of the river and the work operators do during flooding in our communities.

“It really just requires a lot more vigilance on their part when water levels are this high. They have to be able to react to changing conditions at all times. They've been monitoring these water levels the last several weeks and will continue to do that until the level really starts to drop to more normal levels," said Spokane Public Works Communications Director Marlene Feist.

Feist said the dam is strong enough to handle water levels much higher than Wednesday’s. The spillway may look a bit more intense than you are used to seeing, that's because more gates are opened to alleviate the flooding Spokane River.

© 2017 KREM-TV