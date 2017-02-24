Unusual winter partially to blame for bad roads across Inland Northwest

FrancisPotholes.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Is it the worst winter we've ever seen? The short answer is no, but according to KREM 2’s weather team, it's been quite unusual.

Many of us were surprised to wake up to snow Friday morning since temperatures earlier in the week were warmer than normal. This winter has brought a weird mixture of snow, rain, sleet and ice, which has taken its toll on Spokane roads.

"We had kind of a flip flop forecast this year. Warm temperatures are not a bad thing. Cold temperatures are not a bad thing. Moisture, we need it,” said weather forecaster Briana Bermensolo. “It's when you combine all of those things together."

When you combine all of those conditions, it's the perfect breeding ground for potholes and damaged roads. This year roads seem worse than ever due to the freeze and thaw conditions. According to our KREM 2 Weather team, a normal winter brings on average 42 inches of snow.

So far this season we've gotten 50 inches. We've also seen quite a bit of rain.

"In February we usually see about an inch or less of rain for the entire month. So far this year we have seen 4 inches. Record would be more than 5 inches," said Bermensolo

March is expected to bring about more unusual weather, with below average temperatures and above average precipitation.

"It's kind of this two-sided coin where we love to see the snow in the mountains. We love to make sure that we have enough sno pac, it's just really created problems here in the lower elevations because it has been worse for drivers."

