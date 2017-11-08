University HS student charged with making threat to shoot up school

File photo

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A student at University High School has been charged for making a threat to shoot up the school.

On Wednesday, the school resource deputy started investigating information regarding a possible threat made by an unidentified student at University High School. The deputy contacted administration and informed them of the threat.

Officials said they were able to identify a potential suspect and contact them quickly.

The student was cooperative and stated a discussion with three other students quickly turned into an argument. The student told authorities he felt the other students were ganging up on him, he got angry and made the threat. He said he did not intend to actually harm anyone and made the comment out of anger.

The student was charged with felony harassment and threats to harm.

