122111_footprints-snow.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman woke up to her dogs barking to find a man standing in her fenced in backyard, but the suspect could not get far before police caught him red-handed.

At about 2:00 a.m., Monday, January 23rd, a woman was in her bedroom asleep when her dogs woke her up barking at something outside.

When the woman got up to see what the dogs were barking at, she noticed a male standing outside her home in her fenced in backyard. The woman then saw the suspect leave her backyard and enter an alley. The woman then went to tell her husband what she saw.

About a six-foot fence blocks in the couple’s backyard and runs all the way around its perimeter. The fence even has a padlock that nobody would be able to open from the outside.

The husband then went into the backyard and noticed and owl statue was missing from a rail in the backyard.

Later, when the officer went searching for the suspect, he used a little snow to help identify him. When stopping a male nearby who fit the description of the subject, the officer found an owl statue in his jacket and used his footprints left behind in the snowy backyard to prove he was their guy.

The suspect’s boots matched the same footprints left behind in the yard.

Interestingly enough, this has not been the first time officers were able to catch someone by matching footprints in the snow to a suspect’s shoes. In December 2016, a trail in the snow helped officers track down another suspect who had broken into a shed.

(© 2017 KREM)