Underage party held at home of Spokane police detective

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Spokane Police Department detective owns the home where authorities say an underage drinking party and possible rape occurred.



Other news outlets report that the Feb. 25 party was hosted by the children of Det. David Grenon.



Police on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Sebastian Bruehl on a $25,000 warrant for third degree rape.



Bruehl is a foreign exchange student from Germany.



Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren says the agency is looking into whether Grenon had knowledge of the party ahead of time.



Lundgren says Grenon was out of town at the time of the party.

