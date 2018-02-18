Two suspects arrested for string of purse-snatching incidents

UPDATE 2/18/18:

Spokane Police Department reports locating the suspected vehicle in the purse snatching incidents. According to a release, 18-year-old Katie Kinney and 20-year-old Trystan Clark are both in custody for the four counts of robbery.

The vehicle was located in Northeast Spokane and the two suspects were detained at a nearby residence.

SPD officials are still investigating whether there were additional persons involved.

PREVIOUS:

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police sent out a tweet Saturday warning of purse snatchers targeting unsuspecting victims around the Spokane area.

According to officials, three separate purse snatching incidents have occurred.

Police said the suspects are in a silver Pontiac G6.

The incidents have been reported at the 6500 block of N Nevada St, the 9200 block of N Nevada St, and the 4900 block of S Regal. SPD officials said the suspects have been targeting large parking lots of retail stores.

Current information shows that there are three white male suspects in the car and they are roaming around parking lots before choosing their victims.

Public safety alert..two separate purse snatching incidents occurred in north Spokane. Suspects are in a gray Pontiac g6. They are driving by unsuspecting victims and grabbing their purses. Be on the lookout. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) February 17, 2018

