Two Spokane Police officers struck by vehicle; suspect in custody

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Spokane Police officers suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a local motel Thursday night.

The incident happened as Officer Zimmerman and Officer Mohondro were contacting a suspicious vehicle at the Econolodge Motel near South Rustle Road and West Sunset Boulevard.

The officers approached the vehicle and contacted the only occupant, later identified as 28-year-old Blaine Arnold. Police told Arnold to shut the car off, but he instead put the vehicle in gear and attempted to flee the area. Police said Arnold struck both officers with his vehicle.

Despite their injuries, both officers were able to get into their patrol cars and catch up to Arnold. They attempted to pull the suspect over, but he sped off.

Arnold lead police on a pursuit down Sunset Highway. He turned south onto Maple Street, where Officer Mohondro used PIT maneuver to stop the car. Arnold’s vehicle spun out, but he still managed to ram one of the police vehicles in an attempt to get away.

Back up units arrived shortly thereafter and helped take Arnold into custody.

Officers later determined the vehicle Arnold was driving had been reported stolen. They also found drug paraphernalia inside.

Arnold faces three counts of second degree assault on police officers, attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

