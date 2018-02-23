One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park.

WSP officials said they were working to extricate two people who were trapped around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers on scene said two cars were involved. At around 8:30 p.m., troopers tweeted that the crash was fatal and the other occupant was taken to an area hospital.

Update SR395 MP178 is now a fatal crash investigation. One other occupant was transported to area hospital. Roadway still closed. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 24, 2018

Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.

As of 8:30 p.m. the road was still closed.

