One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

Staff , KREM 8:39 PM. PST February 23, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park.

WSP officials said they were working to extricate two people who were trapped around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers on scene said two cars were involved. At around 8:30 p.m., troopers tweeted that the crash was fatal and the other occupant was taken to an area hospital. 

Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. 

As of 8:30 p.m. the road was still closed. 

