AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Two people were hit by a car near Northern Quest Wednesday night.

It happened on Hayford Road.

Officials said the two victims were conscious and talking when they arrived on scene. One of the victims has a broken leg.

Authorities said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

