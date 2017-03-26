Two people, cat escape Spokane Valley house fire

071413-fire-truck.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two people and their cat were able to escape a house fire in Spokane Valley early Sunday morning.

Officials said they were called to the home on East Mission Avenue at 4:48 a.m. When they arrived the residents were out of the house and there was smoke coming out of the attic vents.

Crews said the residents noticed an electrical issue in the house and saw the fire in the attic. One of them tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but found it was inoperable so they evacuated the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

