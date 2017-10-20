Two more members of Decapitated make first court appearances

Hubert Wiecek and Rafal Piotrowski (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The remaining two members of the Polish metal band Decapitated were booked into the Spokane County jail Thursday and made their first court appearances Friday afternoon.

All four members of the band are facing kidnapping and rape charges. Hubert Wiecek and Rafal Piotrowski appeared before a judge Friday afternoon. Both men were ordered to surrender their passports and any visas they might have. Prosecutors also said the men do not communicate very well in English, so an interpreter was used at the hearing.

All four band members are in jail each on a $100,000 bond. They will all appear in court again for their arraignments on October 24. At that time they will each enter a plea and the judge will set future court dates.

The band members were all arrested in Los Angeles, so they had to be transferred back to Spokane to face charges stemming from a sexual assault that happened on August 31. That night two women told police they went to see a show at The Pin in Downtown Spokane. After the show, documents said the two ended up hanging out with the four members of Decapitated and went on the band's tour bus. While on the bus, one of the women said the group started speaking to each other in Polish and said all four band members would not let her leave and took turns raping her.

