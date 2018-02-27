Two Freeman victims read moving poem at Sacred Heart Children's charity lunch

Emma Nees (L) and Jordan Goldsmith (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The surviving victims in the Freeman High School shooting spoke at a charity lunch on Tuesday.

One student, Sam Strahan, was killed in that shooting in September 2017. Three teenage girls were injured. In three months, the now 16-year-old suspect will have a hearing to decide whether he will be tried as an adult.

The survivors attended the “Kids at Heart” lunch to raise money for Sacred Heart Children’s hospital. Funds this year are going to support emergency and trauma services. It helps critically injured children, like the victims in Freeman. The survivors once again showed their bravery reading a poem in front of the crowd, reminding all of us of the power of kindness.

Jordan Goldsmith and Emma Nees read the poem by Carly Dugmore that said, “It doesn’t matter where you go, or who you meet along the way, carry kindness in your heart and practice it each day. A simple smile can change the course of someone else’s week. The smallest gesture represents the gift of joy we seek. A gentle touch reminds us that humanity still reigns. To pet a lonely cat or dog shows that love will never wain. There are a million obstacles on any given day but rise above the hate and fear and live life the kindest way.”

Gracie Jensen was also there with her Dad. She has just been cleared to run track this spring, after she was shot in the back. Their recovery is a huge testament to the medical care they received and the support they have gotten from this community.

© 2018 KREM-TV