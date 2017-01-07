Two dead in car vs. train crash in Medical Lake

Train vs. car crash (Photo: KREM)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a train Saturday morning.

Officials said a pickup truck was hit on the train crossing by a Burlington Northern train near the intersection of South Brooks Road and West McFarlane around 9:30 a.m.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said a man and a woman where in the car at the time of the crash. Officials estimate the train was going about 60 miles an hour when it hit the car.

The crash is still under investigation. Brooks Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic at McFarlane and Thorpe Road for the majority of Saturday afternoon. Burlington Northern management as well as Sheriff’s Office collision investigators are investigating the crash.

