Two arrested, one suspect at large in Rite Aid alcohol theft

SPOKANE, Police – Spokane Police arrested two robbery suspects Wednesday following a theft at the Ride Aid on East 29th near South Grand Boulevard. As of Friday morning, one suspect remains on the loose.

Police responded to the scene for reports of a liquor theft. Witnesses told police a couple of men shoplifted alcohol from the store. While doing so, an underage man shoved an employee that was attempting to stop an unidentified suspect who had concealed the alcohol on his person. Police said another employee attempted to intervene, was hit in the head with an alcohol bottle and knocked unconscious. The two suspects then fled the scene in a car.

One employee was able to get a license plate on the car the two males fled in as it was leaving the parking lot. Police said Brandi M. Farnworth, 24, was the get-away driver and was arrested for first degree robbery.

Police also identified the juvenile suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police are looking to identify the third suspect, who concealed the alcohol and knocked the employee unconscious. He is described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5’7” with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.



