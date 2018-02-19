Two arrested in connection to carjacking, shooting in Northeast Spokane

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested two suspects Thursday who they believe are connected to a carjacking and shooting.

Vincent Birdtail, 23, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and booked for first degree robbery, first degree attempted robbery, first degree assault and outstanding warrants.

Officials said one incident involved a carjacking at 2nd Avenue and Division Street on February 13 and the other was a shooting near Lincoln and Fredrick Avenue on February 14.

Authorities said SPD Major Crimes with Special Investigation Unit, Targeted Crimes Unit, Patrol Anti-Crime Team and SWAT conducted a special detail in the North Central neighborhood regarding the two incidents. During their detail, officials said they contacted Birdtail and the teen. Police said the teen lied about his name but officers were able to confirm his identity and arrest him on a felony warrant. Officials said he was also in possession of a handgun.

Birdtail and the teen were arrested and booked for both incidents.

