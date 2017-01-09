Two arrested for North Spokane bank robbery

Police respond to bank robbery at Northpointe Shopping Center Safeway. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Two suspects in a North Spokane bank robbery are in custody.

Spokane Police officials said Antonio L. Poydras, 60, and Charles Fife, 53, will face first degree robbery charges. They are suspected of displaying a weapon and getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash on Jan. 4, 2016 at a U.S. Bank inside of a Safeway on North Newport Highway and East Hawthorne Road.

Police took them into custody on Jan. 5.

Officials said previously they did not believe the robbery was connected to the Jan. 3 robberies at credit unions inside Safeway stores.

