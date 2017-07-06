KREM
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

Two acre fire burning near Minnehaha

Staff , KREM 6:33 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --  A small brush fire started near Minnehaha Thursday evening.

Washington Department of Natural Resource officials said the fire has burned two acres.

A helicopter is on scene and two engines and two crews are on their way to help. Officials said around 6:30 p.m. they had the fire under control. 

No evacuations are in place and no homes are threatened. Crews will be on scene for the next several hours. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories