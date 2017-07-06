Two acre fire burning near Minnehaha

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A small brush fire started near Minnehaha Thursday evening.

Washington Department of Natural Resource officials said the fire has burned two acres.

A helicopter is on scene and two engines and two crews are on their way to help. Officials said around 6:30 p.m. they had the fire under control.

No evacuations are in place and no homes are threatened. Crews will be on scene for the next several hours.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE -#ShieldsFire near Beacon Hill in #SpokaneCounty, 2 acres, helicopter on scene, 2 engines, 2 crews en route. — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 7, 2017

Spokane Firefighters are assisting District 9 with a brush fire along with Valley Fire. photos @SpokaneNews pic.twitter.com/MiXRLuS9yP — Spokane Firefighters (@IAFFLocal29) July 7, 2017

