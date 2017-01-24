Twelve time convicted felon crashes into truck and STA bus

SPOKANE, Wash. – A twelve time convicted felon crashed into a truck and an STA bus on Tuesday, January 24th, while attempting to elude Spokane Police.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on twelve time convicted felon, 34 year old, Christopher Roullier. He attempted to flee from the traffic stop and accelerated eastbound from the intersection of West Maxwell Ave. and North Post St.

PACT Officers did not pursue the vehicle Roullier was driving and they stopped after he fled. Roullier continued eastbound through the intersection of West Mission Ave. and North Washington St. where he struck a truck and an STA Bus. Roullier then fled from his vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The driver of the truck and one passenger from the STA bus, were transported to a local hospital for their non-life threatening injuries. Roullier is currently in the custody of Spokane Police and faces several charges that include Eluding, Vehicular Assault, and DUI.

Roullier is under Department of Corrections Supervised Probation. Since his release from prison, Roullier has violated the terms of his DOC Probation several times. He had twelve previous felony convictions.

Roullier is a Repeat Offender who is well-known to law enforcement. Officers on scene also suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

The Spokane Police Department and the PACT Officers said in a press release that “they are dedicated to making the Spokane Community a safer place by putting repeat offenders, who pose a threat to the community, behind bars.”

