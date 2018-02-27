TSA at Spokane Airport experiences issue with carry-on screening equipment

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Transportation Security Administration at the Spokane International Airport is experienced issues with carry-on bag screening equipment on Tuesday.

TSA officials said as a result, the TSA’s ability to screen carry-on luggage is reduced at the airport.

TSA officials are asking passengers leaving the airport Wednesday morning to consider checking their luggage to reduce wait times at security checkpoints. They also ask that people arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight’s departure.

TSA leaders said they are working to resolve the issue but there is no estimated time on when it will be fixed.



© 2018 KREM-TV