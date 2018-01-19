Train versus truck collision in Spokane Co. sends 2 men to hospital

REARDAN, Wash—Crews responded to a vehicle versus train incident on the 700 block of North Coulee Hite Road Friday morning.

Officials with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said extraction was required at the scene.

SCSO authorities said two adult males were transported to the hospital with injuries.

SCSO officials said they believed speed was a factor and impairment was not a factor.

Both men were conscious and talking at the scene. One has severe back injuries and the other sustained neck, head and leg injuries. — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) January 19, 2018

Officials said they believed the weather had something to do with the incident.

The Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office tells us two adult males are in transport to the hospital with severe back injuries following a car versus train crash at Coulee Hites Road North of Sprague. Fog and road conditions are believed to have something to do with the crash. pic.twitter.com/A9ss2U0m7a — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) January 19, 2018

© 2018 KREM-TV