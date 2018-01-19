KREM
Train versus truck collision in Spokane Co. sends 2 men to hospital

Kierra Elfalan , KREM 7:52 AM. PST January 19, 2018

REARDAN, Wash—Crews responded to a vehicle versus train incident on the 700 block of North Coulee Hite Road Friday morning.

Officials with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said extraction was required at the scene.

SCSO authorities said two adult males were transported to the hospital with injuries. 

SCSO officials said they believed speed was a factor and impairment was not a factor. 

 

 

Officials said they believed the weather had something to do with the incident.

