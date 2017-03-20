Tomi Lahren will still attend Spokane GOP event despite suspension

tomi lahren

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Daily Caller is reporting that conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren has been suspended by The Blaze.

Reports say Lahren’s show is suspended for at least one week starting Monday. A source told the Daily Caller her contract with the company goes until September but she may leave before then.

On Friday, Lahren appeared on ABC’s “The View” where she called pro-life conservatives hypocrites and said she was pro-choice.

The Daily Caller reported that her criticism of pro-lifers came with backlash from her coworkers. Lahren headed to Twitter to stand by her comments saying, “I speak truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth.”

I speak my truth. If you don't like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Lahren is scheduled to attend a Spokane GOP fundraiser on June 3 at the Davenport Grand Hotel. Spokane County Republican Party Chairman Stephanie Cates said she will still be attending the event and they’re excited to have her.

“We’re hoping that she’ll clarify some of the comments she made on ‘The View’ but she’s still a great Trump supporter and a great conservative,” Cates said.

