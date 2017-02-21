Tip: Evidence in Bret Snow murder was concealed in cement

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives investigating the Bret Snow homicide received a tip that evidence may have been concealed in several white or yellow five gallon buckets filled with cement.
Back in December, Colby Vodder, 26, was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Snow. He was last seen in Spokane Valley on December 3, 2015. Vodder was arrested for second degree murder.
According to a tip to investigators, the five gallon buckets were being transported in the back of a blue 1998 Ford Ranger with a canopy in the area of Prairie Avenue between Highway 53 and Highway 41 when they fell out of the truck and onto the roadway.
Officials said the driver of the truck stopped to pick up the buckets. They believe the driver was assisted by one or more “Good Samaritans” who stopped to help.
Investigators believe the buckets would have been heavy due to the cement. They believe this happened sometime in December 2015.
If you stopped to assist a motorist under similar circumstances, witnessed something similar, or have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at 509-477-3191.
