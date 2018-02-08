KREM
Time's Up Spokane Town Hall to be held Thursday night

Staff , KREM 11:11 AM. PST February 08, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—A national movement against sexual harassment will make its way to Spokane Thursday.

The Time’s Up Spokane Town Hall will be held February 8 at the Northeast Community Center.

The town hall meeting will have survivors, their loved ones, and professionals gather and share their insights to how the community can work to give hope for survivors of sexual violence. 

The movement started nationally as a response to sexual assaults in Hollywood and the #MeToo movement. 

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. 
 

