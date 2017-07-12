Thurman pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges at arraignment

Dwayne Thurman makes first court appearance (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The former Lincoln County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy who said he shot his wife accidentally while cleaning his gun was arraigned on charges of first degree manslaughter Wednesday.

Dwayne Thurman plead not guilty to the charge of first degree manslaughter. He will have to go to the Spokane County Jail to be booked and released before July 21 so they can take his picture and fingerprints.

Thurman’s trial is set for October. He is not allowed to possess any dangerous weapons as part of his release conditions.

On January 18, 2016, court documents said Thurman called 911 saying he accidentally shot his wife. Thurman claims he was cleaning a gun he bought for Brenda in the kitchen of their Spokane Valley home and it went off. Documents state that Thurman told deputies, "It's my fault, I'm an idiot, the gun just went off."

