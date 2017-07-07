Thurman faces manslaughter charges for wife's 2016 death

Dwayne Thurman (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man who claims he shot and killed his wife accidentally while cleaning his gun back on January 18, 2016 is now facing charges.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office officially charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter for the shooting death of his wife Brenda Thurman. Court documents claim Thurman “recklessly caused the death” of his wife. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office had requested second degree manslaughter charges back on May 31.

Officials said Thurman is not in custody. His arraignment is set for some time in the next week.

Thurman's attorney Carl Oreskovich said, "It's only a very tragic accident. It's not a crime and we intend to fully defend the case."

On the day of the shooting, court documents said Thurman called 911 saying he accidentally shot his wife. Court documents state Brenda’s daughter, Gabrielle, rushed her to the hospital after waiting several minutes for emergency responders to arrive at their home. Brenda was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thurman also faces two civil lawsuits in the case. Attorney Richard Wall filed two lawsuits on behalf of Brenda Thurman's daughter, Gabrielle. The first lawsuit claims damages and wrongful death. The second lawsuit is a claim for relief under Washington's Slayer Statute. This would prevent Thurman from benefiting financially from Brenda's death.

