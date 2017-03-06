KREM
Three people hospitalized after reckless driver crashes on University

Staff , KREM 8:24 PM. PST March 06, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Three people were taken to the hospital in Spokane Valley after deputies said a reckless driver crashed Monday night.

The crash happened near Mission and University around 7:00 p.m.

Officials said they received a call about a reckless driver in Spokane Valley. Deputies tried to track the driver down but lost him. Then they found the driver heading north on University.

Authorities said the driver crashed into another car and ended up in a yard. The engine of the other car was seen in the street at the scene.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital including the reckless driver.

Deputies expect the road to be closed for at least three hours while they investigate.

