Three injured in SR 195 crash

Police line (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Three people were injured in a two-car crash near Meadow Lane approaching State Route 195 on Thursday night.

James P. Nelson, 17, was driving eastbound on Meadow lane and failed to stop at a stop sign entering the intersection. Nelson’s car was struck by a white Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger was driven by Kevin E. Judkins, 57, and carried passenger Ashley R. Matlock, 28.

Nelson’s car came to rest against a guardrail and the other vehicle came to a stop on the right shoulder, just north of the intersection.

Nelson was transported to the hospital for his injuries. Judkins and Matlock were both injured, but were not transported to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Nelson faces charges for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Authorities said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and every person involved was wearing a seat belt.

(© 2017 KREM)