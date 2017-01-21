KREM
Thousands gather for The Women's March in Spokane

Staff , KREM 2:56 PM. PST January 21, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands gathered for the Women's March at the Spokane Convention Center on Saturday. 

Spokane Police said they estimated around 5,000 people in attendance just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

 

 

The Spokane Convention Center filled up fast Saturday morning and a long line stretched out the door and alongside as people waited for the march to begin. 

 

As people waited, some began chanting "This one is Stronger Together." Many others came ready with signs and banners. 

 

 

Dressed in pink, women of all ages showed up to support the march.

After  hour of marching in downtown, the peaceful march came to an end. 

Many people who took place in the march were surprised at how many folks showed up.

 

