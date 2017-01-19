Thousands expected at Women's March on Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of women from across the Inland Northwest are expected to participate in the Women’s March on Spokane on Saturday.

The march is a sister march to an even bigger one planned for Washington DC. Marches are expected to take place in all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.

In the words of organizers, “The Women’s March on Washington is a woman-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and background in our nation’s capital…to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination.”

Everyone, including men, are welcome to march. The expectation is that marchers believe women’s rights are human rights.

According to its Facebook event, the Women’s March on Spokane could see thousands of marchers. Over 200,000 people are expected to participate in the national march.

The local march runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and begins at the Spokane Convention Center.

