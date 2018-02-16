Thief steals package from veteran just before he heads back to Middle East

Package thief (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane couple wants your help identifying a woman who stole packages of their porch.

She was captured on their home surveillance system stealing the boxes off their porch Friday. They called police and even took to social media with their plea to find this person and her get-away driver.

“They actually drove up this road three times before taking the package," Ty Cook said.

Ty has watched this surveillance video over and over again. It shows what looks like a woman jumping out of a blue pick-up truck, causally walking up to the door of his Northwest Spokane home, and nabbing three packages in broad daylight.

It took less than a minute to get away with about $200 worth of items including clothes Ty ordered for his next work trip to the Middle East and dog incontinence pads. Ty retired after serving more than 20 years in the military and is now a military contractor. His work keeps him away from home and away from his wife Darlene for long periods of time, so they installed a security system with two surveillance cameras.

“The hardest part for me is if something does happen I cannot be there to protect my wife, so I have to rely on technology, I have to rely on my neighbors," Ty said.

It was one of their neighbors who actually told them about the theft.

"It's a shocking feeling to go through this especially when you've taken all the measures to try to prevent it," Ty said.

Now they are taking new measures and asking the public if they have seen the woman or blue pick-up truck from the surveillance video.

"If they're stealing packages and they are coming all the way across your yard to get them the next fear is what are they going to do next are they going to try and break into the house is it going to stop at the packages or is it going to go farther," Darlene said.

Unfortunately for this couple it was not just their possessions that were taken, it was their sense of security in their own home.

